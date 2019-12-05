Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor: 3 killed in Minnesota Black Hawk helicopter crash Full Story

How small town banks keep secure

Even small banks have to keep up strict standards of safety.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Banks both large and small have to adhere to Federal guidelines for security.  Those rules are laid out by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which is better known as the FDIC.  Banks must appoint a security officer, who creates and implements the bank's security plan.  All banks must also have security equipment, like vaults, surveillance, and tamper-proof locks on doors.

First Security Bank operates several branches in small towns in North Iowa, such as Rudd and Nora Springs.  They train their employees in safety procedures on how to handle robberies.  

"We have a training program that everybody goes through, to teach them how to respond in case the worst happens and everybody is expected to follow through on that and then they receive updates all the time," said Matt Bradley, marketing manager for First Security.

The First Security branch in Rudd is equipped with doors that stay locked.  Customers can then use an intercom system to ask the teller to let them in.  

Bradley also says their employees are trained to comply with the demands of a robber, in order to get them out of the bank quickly and keep the customers and staff out of harms way.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC with two All-Americans

Image

Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month

Image

High intensity group workouts

Image

Trump Unity event

Image

Small bank security

Image

Giving the gift of going home

Image

Muddy Ground hurting tree Harvest

Image

Giving Your Best Award

Image

Holiday Train Stops in Rochester

Image

Tackling the Issue of High Prescription Drug Prices

Community Events