How small town banks keep secure

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Banks both large and small have to adhere to Federal guidelines for security. Those rules are laid out by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which is better known as the FDIC. Banks must appoint a security officer, who creates and implements the bank's security plan. All banks must also have security equipment, like vaults, surveillance, and tamper-proof locks on doors.

First Security Bank operates several branches in small towns in North Iowa, such as Rudd and Nora Springs. They train their employees in safety procedures on how to handle robberies.

"We have a training program that everybody goes through, to teach them how to respond in case the worst happens and everybody is expected to follow through on that and then they receive updates all the time," said Matt Bradley, marketing manager for First Security.

The First Security branch in Rudd is equipped with doors that stay locked. Customers can then use an intercom system to ask the teller to let them in.

Bradley also says their employees are trained to comply with the demands of a robber, in order to get them out of the bank quickly and keep the customers and staff out of harms way.