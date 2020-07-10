How similar are COVID-19 symptoms compared to other contagious viruses?

MASON CITY, Iowa - There are probably many kids out there who have missed seeing their friends at school for several months now, and are eager to return.

But as school districts nationwide are mulling over 'return to learn' plans for the upcoming year, some parents may decide it may not be the best option for their children to go back yet, out of concerns with COVID-19.

Nurse practitioner Stephanie Taets with the Mitchell County Regional Health Center says that COVID-19 and other viruses like the common cold are similar because of the symptoms they share, like fever, sore throat and headache, as well as the way they are spread.

"The important piece is understanding what symptoms are safe to manage at home and when to seek medical attention. Without testing, it almost is impossible to know the difference because they are one in the same as far as how they present."

For parents of immuno-compromised students, Taets encourages them to work with their doctor and school to find a way to keep the learning going.

"They have to work with their children's specialty providers to determine what is the safest avenue to resume education safely. There may need to be a virtual option for some of those kids or alternate spacing to make it safely for them to return to school."

The American Academy of Pediatrics is advocating for in-person learning, and has clear guidelines on how to safely allow students to return to the classroom, including social distancing, mask wearing, and excessive disinfecting. In addition, Dr. Aaron Milstone with John Hopkins Medicine recommends other steps parents can take while at home, such as coughing and sneezing into the elbow, keeping your child's hands away from their face, and wiping down toys and frequently touched surfaces.