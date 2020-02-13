How schools decide to cancel or delay classes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It can be a tough call for schools, whether to delay the start of school or close entirely on a bad weather day.

According to Justin DeVore with the Charles City Community School District, on snowy days, the superintendent and operations director meet and evaluate road conditions before making a decision on whether to announce a snow day or a late start. When it comes to temperatures plunging below zero, DeVore says they use a little bit different criteria.

“When the National Weather Service out of La Crosse, Wisconsin, which is the bureau that services Floyd County, issues a wind chill warning that's when we start to reexamine what our plans are for the day,” said DeVore

Parents are then notified of the changes through several different methods, like automated phone calls, texts, and emails. They also report school delays and cancellations to media outlets, such as KIMT News 3.