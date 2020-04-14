How parents can help students learn from home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With schools closed for the foreseeable future, many parents are tasked with helping their children learn from home.

Tutoring experts at Sylvan Learning in Rochester have advice for parents to set them up for success in the at-home classroom.

"Let yourself have a little time to get used to the new role that you're fulfilling and really utilize some of those resources that are out there," says center director Jennifer Blissenbach.

Blissenbach recommends setting up a distraction-free work space for kids and setting a schedule. If you are working during the pandemic, she advises having your children work on easier assignments during your work day, and helping them with more difficult tasks when you're done working.

She recommends checking out any online tools your public library may have to help your student learn from home, or to utilize an online tutor. Sylvan Learning is currently offering online tutoring through Zoom calls to help students with subjects such as math, reading, and ACT preparation.