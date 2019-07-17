Clear
How outdoor workers handle the brutal heat

With heat indexes for 100s this week, we're seeing how outdoor workers beat the heat.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 7:54 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 7:55 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Phil Till is no stranger to the postal service.

"I've worked for the post office for 15 years, mail carrier 12," Till said.

That means this week, the hot weather is his office.

"You get more people offering you water and asking how you're doing," he said.

He's unphased by a forecast with heat indexes in the one hundreds.

"You gotta do the work," Till said.

The work? Four hours of walking and over an hour driving in an un-air conditioned mail truck every day.

"Keep it blasting," is his advice. "They give us towels, some people keep them wet to keep the moisture in, but I just use it to wipe off the sweat so it doesn't blind me," he said.

He also beats the heat by bringing about five bottles of water.

"I drink water between each loop that I do. And then if I am overheating I'll pull out my ice pack and put it on my wrist for a minute."

While the heat takes its toll, Till is no stranger to a Minnesota winter and said he prefers the hot temperatures over snow.

"It's still better than when snow's in your way. The problem is the slipping and tripping," he said.

For people who do have to work outside in the hot temperatures, it's suggested to drink water every 15 minutes to stay hydrated and take breaks when needed.

For more information on how to stay safe working outside in the heat, click here.

