How one Rochester child is helping farmers across the area

ROCHESTER, Minn.- When 7-year-old Aanav Jayakar heard about the struggles farmers face, especially after natural disasters, he knew he needed to do something. Him and his mother came up with the idea to start a non-profit where farmers can get the help they need and deserve.

The organization is called Seeds by Kids and the idea is that people will donate money, or seeds...then farmers in need can apply to receive some assistance.

“Our vision is to raise donations of farm seeds or money and give to farmers whom are struck by natural disasters. Our intentions are to start local and move further out once we have the donations. Our goal is to receive seed donations this Fall to give the farmers next Spring. We are currently open to receiving a variety of seeds for the farmers.”

