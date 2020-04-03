Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How officials determine coronavirus numbers by county

The state health departments compile the data and sent the counts back to the individual counties.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 9:02 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Since we first started reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, KIMT News 3 has been bringing you updated numbers, county by county of confimed cases of the virus.

So how do health officials come up with those tallies?  In Iowa, when a case is confirmed, it is reported to the state health department, wo then compiles the information and sends it back to county health departments.  

As CG Public Health's Emily Dunbar explains, part of the process is determining where the patient lives.

"If someone travels to the mobile testing unit from Hancock County and they test positive, that won't be recorded as a Cerro Gordo County case, it will be a Hancock County case," said Dunbar.

Dunbar also says it will be a few weeks before we hit peak cases in Iowa, but social distancing measures are helping to slow the spread.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Lovely weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronas Tacos Undaunted by Name

Image

FEMA suggests only buying groceries for a week

Image

Rochester Fire Department using PPE

Image

Takeout liquor is just a call away in Iowa

Image

A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask

Image

Stewartville first responder suspension

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Shopping for groceries the smart way

Image

How often should you be visiting the grocery store?

Image

Gov. Walz Gives Update on Food Supply

Community Events