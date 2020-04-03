How officials determine coronavirus numbers by county

MASON CITY, Iowa - Since we first started reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, KIMT News 3 has been bringing you updated numbers, county by county of confimed cases of the virus.

So how do health officials come up with those tallies? In Iowa, when a case is confirmed, it is reported to the state health department, wo then compiles the information and sends it back to county health departments.

As CG Public Health's Emily Dunbar explains, part of the process is determining where the patient lives.

"If someone travels to the mobile testing unit from Hancock County and they test positive, that won't be recorded as a Cerro Gordo County case, it will be a Hancock County case," said Dunbar.

Dunbar also says it will be a few weeks before we hit peak cases in Iowa, but social distancing measures are helping to slow the spread.