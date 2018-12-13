Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How much will it cost to buy all the 'The 12 Days Of Christmas' gifts?

True loves will need to have more money on hand this year if they want to buy the gifts listed in the classic holiday song, "The 12 Days of Christmas."

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 12:26 PM

True loves will need to have more money on hand this year if they want to buy the gifts listed in the classic holiday song, "The 12 Days of Christmas."

According to the PNC Christmas Price Index, the 2018 price tag for the items included in the song is $39,094.93 -- about $450 more than the 2017 cost.

The cost of each item was revealed on PNC's interactive website, which teaches consumers about the index.

The price for six geese-a-laying increased by 8.3 percent this year, along with the fee for ten lords-a-leaping, 11 pipers piping, and 12 drummers drumming.

Meanwhile, the cost of five gold rings fell 9 percent this year due to less demand and fluctuations in gold prices throughout 2018.

The list breaks down as follows:
1 Partridge in a Pear Tree: $220.13 (increase of 0.1%)
2 Turtle Doves: $375 (no increase)
3 French Hen: $181.50 (no increase)
4 Calling Birds: $599.96 (no increase)
5 Gold Rings: $750 (decrease of 9.1%)
6 Geese-a-Laying: $390 (increase of 8.3%)
7 Swans-a-Swimming: $13,125 (no increase)
8 Maids-a-Milking: $58 (no increase)
9 Ladies Dancing: $7,552.84 (no increase)
10 Lords-a-Leaping: $10,000 (increase of 3%)
11 Pipers Piping: $2,804.40 (increase of 3.5%)
12 Drummers Drumming: $3,038.10 (increase of 3.5%)

PNC also released what the company calls the "True Cost of Christmas," which is the total cost of all items bestowed in the song – as it repeats through all verses. Purchasing all 364 gifts would cost $170,609.46.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Previewing 'Find Jodi' on "48 Hours"

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City SPIN heading to nationals

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Community Events