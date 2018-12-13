How much will it cost to buy all the 'The 12 Days Of Christmas' gifts?

True loves will need to have more money on hand this year if they want to buy the gifts listed in the classic holiday song, "The 12 Days of Christmas."

According to the PNC Christmas Price Index, the 2018 price tag for the items included in the song is $39,094.93 -- about $450 more than the 2017 cost.

The cost of each item was revealed on PNC's interactive website, which teaches consumers about the index.

The price for six geese-a-laying increased by 8.3 percent this year, along with the fee for ten lords-a-leaping, 11 pipers piping, and 12 drummers drumming.

Meanwhile, the cost of five gold rings fell 9 percent this year due to less demand and fluctuations in gold prices throughout 2018.

The list breaks down as follows:

1 Partridge in a Pear Tree: $220.13 (increase of 0.1%)

2 Turtle Doves: $375 (no increase)

3 French Hen: $181.50 (no increase)

4 Calling Birds: $599.96 (no increase)

5 Gold Rings: $750 (decrease of 9.1%)

6 Geese-a-Laying: $390 (increase of 8.3%)

7 Swans-a-Swimming: $13,125 (no increase)

8 Maids-a-Milking: $58 (no increase)

9 Ladies Dancing: $7,552.84 (no increase)

10 Lords-a-Leaping: $10,000 (increase of 3%)

11 Pipers Piping: $2,804.40 (increase of 3.5%)

12 Drummers Drumming: $3,038.10 (increase of 3.5%)

PNC also released what the company calls the "True Cost of Christmas," which is the total cost of all items bestowed in the song – as it repeats through all verses. Purchasing all 364 gifts would cost $170,609.46.