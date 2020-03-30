Clear
How much screen time is too much for kids?

Kids are learning online while also connecting socially with friends through the internet; which adds up to a lot of time looking at electronics.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 4:48 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota schools are kicking off distance learning with the expectation it will continue until at least May 4th.

For kids that means learning online while also connecting socially with friends through the internet; which adds up to a lot of time looking at electronics.

So, how much screen time is too much?

Zumbro Valley Heath Center says there’s no strict limit on screen time during this period but asks parents to use their best judgment to balance how much virtual interaction their kids should have.

Clinical services director Heather Geerts explained “As you increase the screen time, do it in a way that's meaningful, do it in a way that has structure and do it in a way that really benefits that social and emotional growth for that child.”

As to whether or not students will see their classrooms again this year Gov. Tim Walz said the answer may not be apparent until well into April.

