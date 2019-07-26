Clear

How much do you know about the Olmsted County Free Fair's History?

We asked Olmsted County Free Fair-goers to answer some trivia.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In 2010, the Olmsted County Free Fair celebrated its 150th anniversary. It's one of the longest standing fairs in the state.

KIMT asked fair-goers to answer some trivia questions about the fair's history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Tracking another chance for storms this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Music Showcase preview

Image

Olmsted County Free Fair Trivia

Image

Injured Bald Eagle

Image

Can the area support more hotels?

Image

Water Rescue Training

Image

Delicious Fair Foods

Image

Teaching Kids How To Show Animals

Image

Gas Leak in Austin

Image

Water Cycle Game at Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Ride Safety At The Olmsted County Free Fair

Community Events