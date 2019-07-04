ROCHESTER, Minn.- Why do you celebrate the 4th? No matter what the reason, it's important to know what this patriotic holiday stands for in the first place.
We asked several Rochester residents these questions:
Why do we celebrate the 4th of July?
What year did we gain our independence?
How old is the United States?
Do you know the National Anthem? Bonus...sing it!
What war did The United States fight in to gain independence?
Some of the answers given may surprise you.
Related Content
- Study shows 4th of July celebrations help the Republican Party
- Clear Lake businesses reaping economic benefits from 4th of July
- How much do you know about The 4th of July?
- 4th annual RestoreFest
- Kazoo Family Band kick off Clear Lake 4th of July Parade
- 4th Street SW undergoing reconstruction
- 4th St. SW reconstruction project underway
- Central Springs takes 4th in Class 2A
- Golden Apple Winner: Julie Streblow
Scroll for more content...