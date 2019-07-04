Clear
How much do you know about The 4th of July?

KIMT News 3 took to Foster Arend Park to ask Rochester residents some pop quiz questions.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Why do you celebrate the 4th? No matter what the reason, it's important to know what this patriotic holiday stands for in the first place. 

We asked several Rochester residents  these questions: 

Why do we celebrate the 4th of July?

What year did we gain our independence? 

How old is the United States? 

Do you know the National Anthem? Bonus...sing it!

What war did The United States fight in to gain independence? 

Some of the answers given may surprise you. 

