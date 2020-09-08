How much do you know about Labor Day?

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - We all know that Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. But just how much do you know about the actual holiday, and how it came to be?

KIMT took to Clear Lake to ask three people some questions about the federal holiday. First: what is the purpose behind Labor Day?

"They could celebrate people that actually were doing everyday jobs that people maybe take for granted and give those folks a well earned day off," Shelley Hurst of Mason City said.

"To give the common man a day off," Alan Berneman of Hampton said.

"When I worked, it used to be a day off or overtime. Now, it's a time like this, for solace, relaxation," Crystal Djuren of Clear Lake responded.

Indeed, labor unions began advocating for a designated day in the 1880s, with Oregon being the first state to make it an official public holiday.

The next question: which President declared the day a federal holiday in 1894?

"I'm gonna say Franklin Delano Roosevelt," Hurst said.

"I don't know who the Rresident was...Taft?," Berneman replied.

"I can't remember that far back," Djuren said.

By the time President Grover Cleveland signed a bill declaring the first Monday in September as Labor Day, 30 states were officially celebrating it.

Third question: you may have heard about the addage to not wear white after Labor Day. What does it mean?

"It's one of the fashion rules. No white shoes, no white purses," Hurst responded.

"It's supposed to be a society faux-pas to wear white after Labor Day," Berneman replied.

"For the fashion sense...the white shoes, you couldn't wear white shoes. It came up from shoes to everything else due to fashion."

While there are different theories as to how the saying originated, one theory dates back to the late 19th century, where old-money families would distinguish themselves from the 'new rich' by developing fashion rules.

One final question: which U.S. city celebrated the first Labor Day parade in 1882? (Answer: New York City)