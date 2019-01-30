How low can we go? For some, it's record-breaking low temps

Photo Gallery 3 Images
The cold blast that has struck the area is officially a record breaker in some locations.
Mason City and Albert Lea broke records with their sub-zero temps Wednesday. Mason City reached -28, breaking the record of -26 that was established in 1951.
Albert Lea reached -29, which tied the record that was set in 1966.
Rochester reached -29, which is still 11 degrees off from the record set in 1951.
Austin bottomed out at -26, and Charles City areached -27.
