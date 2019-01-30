Clear
How low can we go? For some, it's record-breaking low temps

Mason City and Albert Lea broke records with their sub-zero temps.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 12:17 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 12:20 PM

The cold blast that has struck the area is officially a record breaker in some locations.
Mason City and Albert Lea broke records with their sub-zero temps Wednesday. Mason City reached -28, breaking the record of -26 that was established in 1951.
Albert Lea reached -29, which tied the record that was set in 1966.
Rochester reached -29, which is still 11 degrees off from the record set in 1951.
Austin bottomed out at -26, and Charles City areached -27.

Mason City
Clear
-19° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -46°
Albert Lea
Clear
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -18° Lo: -31°
Feels Like: -39°
Austin
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -38°
Charles City
Clear
-18° wxIcon
Hi: -18° Lo: -31°
Feels Like: -43°
Rochester
Clear
-21° wxIcon
Hi: -20° Lo: -33°
Feels Like: -47°
Life Threatening cold continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Community Events