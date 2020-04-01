Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How low can it go? Gas prices continue to drop in Minnesota, Iowa

According to GasBuddy, some locations in Minnesota dropped under $1 a gallon.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 10:15 AM

Gas prices continue to plummet around Minnesota and Iowa.

According to GasBuddy, some locations in Minnesota dropped under $1 a gallon.

Gas in Red Wing, Minnesota, was at .99 cents a gallon as of Wednesday morning.

The lowest price in Iowa was $1.30 a gallon.

Average price per gallon (according to GasBuddy)

Cerro Gordo County: $1.34

Olmsted County: $1.68

Freeborn County: $1.70

Mower County: $1.78

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Siren Tests

Image

RPD delivering groceries for CUB Foods shoppers

Image

Realtors transition to online showings

Image

Albert Lea Schools begin online classes

Image

Rochester store says freezers are in high demand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain chances for the rest of the work week

Image

Enjoying the great outdoors

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 3/31

Image

Using social media to stay connected with elderly residents

Community Events