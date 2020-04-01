How low can it go? Gas prices continue to drop in Minnesota, Iowa

Gas prices continue to plummet around Minnesota and Iowa.

According to GasBuddy, some locations in Minnesota dropped under $1 a gallon.

Gas in Red Wing, Minnesota, was at .99 cents a gallon as of Wednesday morning.

The lowest price in Iowa was $1.30 a gallon.

Average price per gallon (according to GasBuddy)

Cerro Gordo County: $1.34

Olmsted County: $1.68

Freeborn County: $1.70

Mower County: $1.78