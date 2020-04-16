How long do coronavirus patients need to remain in isolation?

MASON CITY, Iowa - As more and more people are diagnosed with the coronavirus, medical experts are learning about the way it spreads, the symptoms that come with it, and how long it takes to recover.

One high profile case of someone going through the dreaded experience right now is CNN's Chris Cuomo, who has been recovering from the virus from his home since his diagnosis two weeks ago. While he has made some headway towards recovery, a mere 12 hours shy of the 72-hour mark that doctors are eyeing for when someone that has tested positive for COVID-19 can come out of isolation, a fever spiked again.

Jennifer Stiles with CG Public Health says the time to recover depends on if your symptoms are causing other problems, which is something that is monitored through those already confirmed cases.

"When we talk to them, say on day 7, when we're getting to release them from isolation, and they say, 'oh I have a fever,' then we start over."

Stiles adds that it depends on three key criterium.

"7 days since the onset of illness, 3 days or 72 hours without fever without the use of a fever reducer, and the symptoms have to be improving."

Some less talked about COVID-19 symptoms include fatigue, loss of smell and taste, and pink eye.