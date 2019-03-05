How law enforcement protect themselves when handling substances

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Fort Dodge police officer is recovering after coming into contact with a substance that's believed to be fentanyl.

According to officials, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Sunday when he came in contact with an unknown substance. He later reported feeling dizzy and lightheaded on his way back to the Law Enforcement Center, and he radioed dispatch to have medics dispatched to the center for examination. When officers and medics arrived, he was discovered to be lethargic and unresponsive in his patrol car. He was transported to the hospital and given Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, and quickly recovered.

Now, we're looking to see how much of the powerful synthetic opiate that has the potential to kill is in circulation in our area.

While it is not widespread yet in our area, fentanyl is present, according to Mason City Police. However, law enforcement agencies on alert for this growing problem.

"It's definitely there and it's increasing across the board with law enforcement."

While Iowa State Patrol Trooper Emory Ochoa hasn't personally come across fentanyl during any stops yet, the agency has adopted new policies when it comes to handling substances.

"Nitrile gloves are usually used, we're all issued Narcan, and depending on the situation, some type of mask will be worn when handling an unknown substance or a fentanyl substance."

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office hasn't seen much in terms of seizing fentanyl. However, Deputy Tami Cavett has seen more fentanyl patches.

"When they take that off, you're still exposed to the chemical that is exposed on that patch. And so it absorbs through your skin."

And when dealing with potentially harmful substances like this, it's time to layer up.

"We've got a couple different types of gloves. Just like the medical gloves, the latex gloves, we'll wear those. And we'll also wear black gloves that will protect your hands from a little bit more, whether that's something wet that could stick you, something like that. Our gloves are a little bit thicker there.

"Once we encounter powders, we send them down to our lab for testing. There could be any different powders out there. It's not just the fentanyls that's gonna hurt us, but any of the powdery substances. We don't want that on our hands, we don't want that on our skin."