How has law enforcement has changed practices one year after George Floyd's death?

In light of the one year anniversary of Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Iowa law enforcement agencies are mandated to hold 4 hours of de-escalation and implicit bias training annually, as well as restricted from using chokeholds unless there is an imminent threat

Posted: May 25, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: May 26, 2021 12:05 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - On the one year anniversary since George Floyd's death, the efforts for police and law enforcement reform are continuing to radiate across the country, including North Iowa.

Certain aspects of reform have been updated on the state level, including increasing how often de-escalation and implicit bias training is conducted yearly, with two hours of training each. Additionally, House File 2647, which was passed last year, banned most chokeholds unless there is an imminent threat.

Over the last year, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals says he's seeing more support for his department.

"People are letting us know that they're praying for us, thinking of us, supporting us. It's a complete opposite of what we're seeing across the country and in big cities."

Despite the challenges, Pals believes it might encourage more committed people to consider a career in law enforcement.

"We want to help people through their situation. I don't know of anyone in law enforcement, whether they take an oath or they work in jail or dispatch, they decide, 'I want to make people's lives miserable every day I work.' That's not what we signed up for. We live with the people we work with, and we serve."

With such a notable case calling for law enforcement reform, especially one being so close to home, he's hoping having discussions with the community can help strengthen relationships with the public.

"As time goes on, we're never going to forget what happened in 2020. It's changed the United States. For the better or worse, I think that's still up for debate, and it depends on who you talk to. I do think law enforcement is listening, and I think there are a lot of public groups now that are helping us understand either cultural things or life. The more engaged your officers or your deputies or your workforce is in the community they live and work in, the better off we are as a society."

In Washington, President Biden was set to meet with George Floyd's family and advocates on Wednesday regarding the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to address issues regarding policing policies and law enforcement accountability. The bill passed the House in March, but has stalled in the Senate.

