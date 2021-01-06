How is the recently signed 'Save our Stages Act' impacting the local movie theater community?

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - It's a Congressional act that's aimed to save the entertainment industry.

The Save our Stages Act, part of the second coronavirus relief package, has about $15 billion earmarked to help keep the lights on for independent movie theaters, performing arts venues and other cultural institutions like museums. And to a theater like the Mills Theater that has faced hardship in 2020, the relief is a silver lining.

Last year, the theater was closed for a few months as part of a statewide order from Governor Kim Reynolds, and show times were reduced to twice a day, with one showing on Sunday afternoons. A few months ago, Lake Mills Entertainment, Inc., the non-profit group that owns and operates the theater, put a call out to the public, asking for donations to keep the show going. That fundraiser collected a little over $11,000, surpassing the original $10,000 goal. In addition, the theater has received some PPP assistance. Now that the Act has passed, Teresa Nicholson, who sits on the board of Lake Mills Entertainment, says that they are looking to apply for this federal help.

"Theaters and entertainment venues, for one thing, have not previously been eligible, so having them specifically focus on that type of business is comforting from the fact of a small business being able to potentially plan for the future versus potentially planning to close."

A few key qualifications to be eligible include that recipients must have been operating before February 29, 2020, suffered at least a 25% decline in earned revenue in a calendar quarter, must be open or intend to reopen, and not be a publicly traded entity or controlled by a publicly traded entity.

Funding will be disbursed through the Small Business Association. An application process for the funds is currently being developed.