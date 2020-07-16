How is Virtual Thursdays Downtown treating the participating small businesses?

KASSON, Minn. - Normally the streets in downtown Rochester are filled with vendors and people shopping and supporting local. Since Thursdays Downtown is virtual this year, that's starting to take a toll on the participating businesses.

The owners of Trail Creek Coffee Roasters in Kasson are coming up with new ways of getting their products out there because they haven't received any online orders yet. Crystal Whitmarsh said because of that, they've shifted their business a little bit to offer online orders, free local delivery and you can find them at the Rochester Farmers Market to try and make up for some lost income. Whitmarsh said participating this year isn't quite the same as years in the past. "Last year when we were at Thursdays Downtown, most of the customers were not from Rochester. They're patients at the clinic coming in and they needed something to do in between appointments," explained Whitmarsh. "So they would come in and try our coffee and be able to take some home with them. That then created more online orders."

Whitmarsh said a big help right now has been the support from other small businesses and people continuing to shop local. "My hope is that the community continues to support small businesses even with everything reopening. "So we become more aware of it during times of struggle, but then once everything is open again, I just would encourage everybody to continue to support local so that we can stay open."

Virtual Thursdays Downtown takes place every Thursday through August 27th.