How has federal COVID relief money spent in Olmsted County?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – How has Olmsted County spent the over $19.3 million in federal COVID relief funds it received in 2020?

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced hardships on many people in our Olmsted County cities and townships,” said Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “Olmsted County used federal CARES funds prudently to provide COVID assistance and help improve quality of life during a very challenging time.”

The county on Friday released a list of examples of where the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds went. Included on the list:

COVID-19 related needs for the vulnerable - $2 million for things like food, transportation, shelter, and mental health care.

- Emergency Assistance (rent, mortgage): $858,109

- Eviction prevention – legal aid: $54,658

- HRA – Reimbursement for homeless shelter operations: $7,000

- HRA – Reimbursement for lodging costs: $2,122

- Channel One Backpack program (food support): $199,957

- Meals on Wheels: $55,282

- Family Service Rochester Fresh Food Delivery (food for seniors): $45,342

- Mental health in K-12 schools (Byron, Pine Island, Rochester, Stewartville): $212,674

- Mental health – stay active initiative: $6,451

- Graham Park – COVID test site: $213,720

- Outbreak and high-risk COVID-19 testing: $53,000

- Public Health outreach to at-risk populations: $79,000

Economic support to organizations affected by COVID-19 - $4.6 million to organizations in Olmsted County severely impacted by the pandemic.

- Grants for small businesses including administration costs for Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI): $3,968,501

- Grants for non-profits including administration costs for the Rochester Area Foundation: $672,707

County facilities and operations costs required to manage COVID-19 - $12.7 million

- Public Health and Public Safety payroll (staff substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic): $9,454,712

- Temporary judicial space during pandemic to ensure appropriate physical distancing: $2,453,740

- Expansion of the Rochester Community Warming Center: $355,868

- Public Health Emergency Operations Center: $71,103

- Upgrading the Olmsted County Emergency Operations Center: $46,886

- Telework equipment and Public Health software: $36,743

- Personal protective equipment (PPE): $19,681