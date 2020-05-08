Clear
How foster families are handling the pandemic

Separation from their birth family is already hard enough. Add in the social changes stemming from coronavirus and it could really be stressful for these kids.

Posted: May 8, 2020 9:27 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - When children need help, foster families are there to take them in.  The Burlesons in Clear Lake are one of those families.  While they have no foster children staying with them right now, two of their four children were adopted through foster care.

Foster children are already separated from their parents and COVID-19 is only making it more challening for kids to see their extended family.

"I know right now, families and children can't have face to face visits and so that's really challenging for kids because they need to see their families and they need to be able to know that their families are ok and safe too," said Laura Burleson.

The kids understand everyone needs to stay apart, but it's still not easy for them to process.

"There was just comments made about what if so and so gets sick what if grandma and grandpa get sick and they made the conclusion on their own that they wouldn't fare well with that," she said.

Her daughter Aria also has those concerns, she said, "I feel good and sad because i'm not seeing my best friends and cousins and my aunts and uncles."

Since the pandemic started, there hasn't been many children going into the foster care system.  Many of the school staff who would report neglected children have been working from home.  Bambi Schrader with Four Oaks Family Connections thinks numbers might go back up.

"Once the things start to open up we may have an increase in the number of foster homes needed because of children more being reported about abuse and neglect," said Schrader.

Foster families are always in need.  If you think you might be interested, you can visit Four Oaks website here.

