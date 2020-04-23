How does the distance learning extension impact graduation ceremonies?

KIMT NEWS 3 – If it were a normal spring, students would still be going to school every day for another month or so. However, they won’t be walking back through the doors anytime soon.

“We’re going to be extending the distance learning throughout the rest of the year,” said Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz.

That was the statement heard and felt by students, parents, teachers, and administrators around the North Star State. Gov. Walz says he realizes learning from home is a challenge for many families, but stressed that social distancing is critical for the health of Minnesotans.

Michael Muñoz, the Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools (RPS), says the district has been planning on this decision for quite some time.

“It’s not a surprise for me,” he said. “I think I’ve even done a couple of interviews and was asked that question and I said I think we’ll be under this current situation through the rest of the school year so that’s kind of been our thought process as we’ve been planning and organizing.”

It was visibly clear that Gov. Walz, a parent and former educator, had a heavy heart when delivering the news to Minnesotans Thursday afternoon. He and Muñoz are aware it has been a challenging process to get devices and internet to students in need.

They also acknowledge there is room for improvement. Muñoz says RPS is looking to not only improve but perfect distance learning.

“We, last week, sent out a survey to our parents and to our staff and I think our high school students to get their feedback on how distance learning is going, and to get their input on that. So, I do anticipate we’ll make a few changes.”

The Minnesota State High School League announced shortly after the statement from Governor Walz that the remainder of the spring sports season has been canceled which raises the question “what about graduation?”

“We will do everything in our power to have some type of graduation where we can honor and recognize them (seniors),” Muñoz said.

Muñoz has been encouraging students throughout the distance learning process, but his newest challenge is keeping seniors motivated to finish the school year strong. That’s why he says it is so important to make sure there is some sort of ceremony.

“We’re going to try some kind of way to honor our seniors sometime around – probably the same time graduation would normally occur, but no final date has been determined or what we’re going to do, but we are going to do something so I wouldn’t say it’s going to be canceled.

Muñoz tells KIMT schools are still arranging for students to pick up their caps and gowns sometime in early May.

RPS will communicate with parents when they can retrieve personal items from schools such as medications belonging to students. The meal plan and emergency care services are still open.