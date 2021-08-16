How does the Med City feel about immunization season?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - August marks Immunization Awareness Month, an annual observance held every August to highlight the importance of vaccination for all ages.

The last year and a half have created struggles for all ages, and the spread of the delta variant and the approaching influenza season could cause a bit of a backwards trajectory for the health of the Med City community.

"The vaccine is good because first you are protecting yourself and you are also helping the community to inquire to protect everyone in the community," said Ade Adeos.

Minnesota health officials have reported that around two percent of those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine have been infected by the virus.

State officials are encouraging the COVID-19 vaccination as the best protection against the virus. Governor Tim Walz has extended a $100 incentive program for new vaccine recipients for one more week.

"Everyone really needs to get vaccinated for those who can't at this time," said Lori Lessard." I have a very close family member that is immunocompromised - I think everyone should get vaccinated."