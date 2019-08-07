AUSTIN, Minn. - It's a longstanding debate. How do you pronounce Mower, as in Mower County? Some people say it like former Minnesota Twin Joe Mauer. Others say it like lawnmower.
According to the Mower County Historical Society, the correct pronunciation is like lawnmower.
