How do you pronounce "Mower?"

Do you say it like Joe Mauer? Or like lawnmower? We are getting to the bottom of this debate once and for all.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

AUSTIN, Minn. - It's a longstanding debate. How do you pronounce Mower, as in Mower County? Some people say it like former Minnesota Twin Joe Mauer. Others say it like lawnmower.

According to the Mower County Historical Society, the correct pronunciation is like lawnmower.

