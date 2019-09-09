How do you make a bad movie?

MASON CITY, Iowa - On the last day of the Iowa Independent Film Festival, filmmakers are giving prospective producers some advice on the biz.

Stephen and Mary Pruitt of Kansas City have been producing films under the name NEVER2LATE Film Productions since 2008, and showcased their latest flick titled 'The Land' at the festival. On Saturday, the couple shared advice to future filmmakers, including a group from Buena Vista University, and shared a little bit with us as well.

"Bad lighting, bad sound, and bad actors. If you have all of those, you're guaranteed to make a bad movie."

Some other tips the Pruitts mentioned include continuity between shots, having plenty of time with a production schedule, have a strong script, quality production design, and emphasize great writing, design, actors and great performances as opposed to just getting the "right shots."