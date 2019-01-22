Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bitter cold on the way as wind-chill temps could reach 35 below zero later this week

A three-day cold spell will begin Thursday and go into the weekend, and wind chills could reach around negative-35, according to the National Weather Service.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 11:40 AM

A three-day cold spell will begin Thursday and go into the weekend, and wind chills could reach around negative-35, according to the National Weather Service.
Overnight lows are expected to be around -16 degrees Friday morning as arctic air moves into the area with wind chills going below -30.
Highs on Friday will remain sub-zero, while double-digit sub-zero temps will remain for Saturday morning.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
A winter storm arrives today that will make travel slippery.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Tuesday weather forecast

Image

My Money - Financial advise

Image

Dr. Oz - How to get more sleep

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Ordinances to help snow removal crews

Image

Meeting the Heart of the City artists

Image

Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

Image

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Local baseball coaches win awards

Community Events