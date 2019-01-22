Bitter cold on the way as wind-chill temps could reach 35 below zero later this week

A three-day cold spell will begin Thursday and go into the weekend, and wind chills could reach around negative-35, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight lows are expected to be around -16 degrees Friday morning as arctic air moves into the area with wind chills going below -30.

Highs on Friday will remain sub-zero, while double-digit sub-zero temps will remain for Saturday morning.

