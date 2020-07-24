How can parents manage distance learning?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Andrea Thomas is a clinical counselor and parent. When the coronavirus broke out - she had two young foster daughters in her home. Thomas knows first-hand the challenges of distance learning.

"When you're a parent, you're a parent," Thomas said. "You're not a teacher. And the distance learning was kind of thrown at us, we weren't ready for it."

Distance learning can be a challenging transition for children.

"It's different when it's mom and dad giving the rules and the instruction than when it's another adult or person in an authority position," Chad Puffer, a psychiatrist, said.

But as coronavirus spreads, family flexibility is required. Puffer recommends a plan for distance learning.

"It's worthwhile to try and set up a work space that's as free from distraction as possible which is where your child does the majority of their schooling, not from their bed or bedroom or not a bunch of distractions," Puffer said.

Thomas thinks it's important to understand the expectations of teachers in order to meet those expectations.

"It's my hope that the connection between the teachers and the parents is going to be a little more supportive and understanding of what we can do," Thomas said.

Ultimately - Puffer says there's one valuable lesson parents can always teach their kids - especially in a time of anxiety and stress.

"Practice forgiveness, I think it's important to understand we're all doing our best and we all make mistakes," Puffer said.

In a survey on our Facebook page, 68 percent of people voted they want schools to open while 32 percent voted no.