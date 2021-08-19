How can cyclists stay safe when riding on roadways

MASON CITY, Iowa - The death of a Clear Lake cyclist this week is now the fifth such fatality this year in Iowa.

58-year-old Robin Faught was riding his bike on Grouse Avenue around 11:15 Wednesday morning when Faught was hit by a southbound pickup driven by 94-year-old Carroll Etchen, also of Clear Lake.

With cycling becoming a growing hobby and way to commute, Keegan Rocha with Wayne's Ski & Cycle says cyclists tend to be more on the defense when biking on roadways.

"As a cyclist, we try and do our best to follow the rules and follow the road. There are a lot of distracted drivers these days, and we're almost more on the defense trying to protect ourselves because we're not a large mass of iron."

An avid cyclist himself, he says cyclists need to identify themselves when riding with general traffic, day or night.

"Blinking lights are going to grab somebody's attention. Being aware of your surroundings, not drifting into the left lane. as it gets dark, you have to be somewhat illuminated in order to identify yourself and say, 'I'm here.'"

In comparison, three cyclists lost their lives in Minnesota this year.