How can Minnesotans 65 and over get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's how

Minnesota announced Monday that it is updating its registration process for the second week of the COVID-19 vaccination pilot program.

The announcement comes as the state attempts to keep with the demand for the vaccine.

“This is about having the infrastructure in place to be ready when the federal government finally begins to send us more vaccine,” Governor Walz said. “Every shot in the arm is another step toward crushing COVID and ending this pandemic. And we're going to get the vaccine we do have into arms quickly in Minnesota – whether that’s a few thousand doses or many more.”

Minnesotans age 65 and older will now have a 24-hour window of time beginning at 5:00 am Tuesday to pre-register for a randomized opportunity to get an appointment.

You can pre-register online at mn.gov/findmyvaccine.

The website will be open for pre-registering from 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 26 until 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27. If you are unable to register online, you may call 833-431-2053 to sign up.

Around 8,000 doses of the vaccine will be available to Minnesotans 65 and over at the pilot community clinics this week.