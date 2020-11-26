How are major retailers adapting to Black Friday this year?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In previous years, many retailers have opened their doors on Thanksgiving day so customers can have a head start on their shopping. However, not this year.

To follow CDC guidelines and help slow the spread of COVID-19, many stores have opted out from doing the traditional Black Friday deals, which usually attracts large crowds of people either on Thanksgiving day or in the early morning hours on Friday. Instead, stores have shifted their sales and offering them longer than just one day and even starting days ahead of Black Friday. In fact, 75% of all retailers are offering discounts before.

The general manger at JCPenney in Rochester, Mark Turany, said not only are the employees happy to have the holiday off this year, but he's hearing the customers are appreciative they're following safety protocols. "They were very happy to be able to get those deals and savings and get in early and beat the big crowd," explained Turany. "So we're seeing a lot of it early. Since last Friday, we've seen a quite of bit of traffic pick up in the store and shopping, which has been great. So breaking that ad early has been very beneficial for safety and to spread out that shopper to make sure they stay."

Even though many Americans are anxious to shop this year, that's not stopping them from still opening their wallets. "This year, we're still expecting a lot of traffic," said Turany. "We're getting a lot of activity on our online orders, so our buy online pick up in store, our BOPIS, and our curbside delivery. We're seeing a lot of action."

JCPenney will still be opening early in the morning, but they have guidelines in place to avoid large crowds from coming in all at once by having a controlled entrance. In a survey conducted by Deloitte, 61% of people plan to shop online for Black Friday and 54% say they will hit the stores.