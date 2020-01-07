Clear
How are Rochester community members liking the bike lanes on 4th Street?

The bike lanes were added last August and people are continuing to use them year round.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 7:37 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The bike lanes were part of a $5.3 million project last summer designed for a safer environment on 4th Street downtown. 

It's against Rochester city ordinance to ride your bike on the sidewalk, so the lanes were added in August in hopes to create a safer space for bicyclists and pedestrians. Brett Ostby with 'We Bike Rochester' has lived in Rochester almost his entire life. He said the lanes are making the city better as a whole. "All the improvements that were done to this street just make Rochester more livable and it makes it potential for us to be a more sustainable community," explained Ostby.

Ostby said the lanes aren't just about bicyclists, adding the bike lanes is an inclusive policy. "It's not taking away anybody's ability to drive - as we see, traffic is flowing perfectly fine," Ostby said. "But what it is, is it's providing more space for people to make and have better decisions."

Ostby said the goal of 'We Bike Rochester' is to support others who want to take on biking and make sure they remain safe. He hopes more roads will add a bike lane in the future.

