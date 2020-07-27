How Rochester gyms are navigating the coronavirus pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Taking control of your health is becoming more important than ever as we navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Rochester’s Anytime Fitness has seen an increase in new members this summer as concerns over how COVID-19 can impact those with health issues has grown.

However, owner Matt Jewison also says there’s been a slight increase in past clients who have frozen their accounts.

Jewison says that’s likely a result of being closed for nearly 3 months.

The gym has been open since June 10th and Jewison says the focus is currently on measures like routine disinfection of equipment to ease customer’s minds and enforcing the mask mandate.

He explained, “I think people are just taking it seriously especially in a city where medicine is kind of the focus, people get the severity of it, and they want to keep each other and the community safe.”

If you’re planning on working out in a gyms you should still try and maintain six feet distance and if you’re breathing hard aim to make it 12 feet from other gym goers.