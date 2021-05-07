RFD shares how they prepare for unusal situations

ROCHESTER, Minn- Firefighters do a lot more than extinguish fires, protect property, and save lives. When a car crashed into a Rochester home on Thursday, taking care of the incident required some specialized training. Preparation is key though to dealing with those situations.

According to firefighter Chad Kuhlman, RFD is part of a statewide structural collapse team known as Minnesota Task Force One. The team consists of five different fire departments specializing in dealing with structural collapse, high-angle rope, and trench rescues. To help prepare them, RFD tries to make the training as realistic as possible.

"When we train on an annual or quarterly basis, we train how we would respond to a true emergency," said Kuhlman. "We make certain that the training grounds are safe for us to train in and we would shore up a structure the same way we would shore up a house that was run into by a car."

The departments part of Minnesota Task Force One consist of Rochester, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Edina, and Dakota. Training for structural collapse, high-angle rope, and trench rescues requires firefighters to step outside their comfort zones and is a minimum of eight-ten hours a quarter.

RFD trains more though than what's required.