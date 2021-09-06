Clear

How Islamophobia has evolved since the 9-11 terrorist attacks

After September 11, 2001, America's Islamophobia intensified in the wake of the terrorist attacks. As the nation commemorates the 20 year anniversary of 9-11, KIMT News 3 examines how Islamophobia has changed over the past two decades.

Posted: Sep 6, 2021
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 6:50 PM
Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Islamophobia, or the irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against Islam and people who practice the religion, has roots in America dating back to slavery. After September 11, 2001, America's Islamophobia intensified in the wake of the terrorist attacks. As the nation commemorates the 20 year anniversary of 9-11, KIMT News 3 examines how Islamophobia has changed over the past two decades.

According to a Pew Research report released on Sept. 1, 2021, in 2017, about half of Muslim American adults said they have personally experienced some form of discrimination because of their religion within the previous year.

From a young age, Yasmin Ali learned that some people would treat her differently because she is Muslim. She remembers her father showing her an article about perceptions of Muslims when she was a child. "He showed me an article or a piece in the news about public perception of Muslims in America. I was really young at that age. I think I was in elementary school. He was showing me like, this is what they think of us. This is kind of how the world perceives us and sees us... that's when it really started to sink in.

Ali is a senior at Mayo High School and the operations officer for the Rochester Community Initiative, a youth-led local organization that assembles events on topics young people are passionate about, such as environmental issues and racism. Ali's family immigrated to Marshall, Minnesota from Yemen in 2000 before moving to Rochester. Ali was born four years after her family's immigration.

She tells KIMT she's received prejudiced comments and looks throughout her years growing up in Rochester. "It's not always a big infringement on my life, but when it is, it just kind of takes over the whole day."

Ali recounts an interaction that stands out in her memory. "Somebody shouted like, go back to your country and some other Islamophobic comments like you don't belong here, take that off your head." She and her sister were in a Walmart parking lot after buying school supplies when a man began harassing them. "He was saying stuff to us, but he was also turning to his kid and saying like, these people are the ones who need to leave the country. Like, kind of like a teaching moment. So that was especially disturbing to me because that made me realize how much these things are taught and how much these things just fester between generations and generations."

Ali was born three years after the hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. She explains to KIMT that her image of that day is shaped by the memories recounted by adults in her life. Learning about the devastating event in her history classes throughout her education has often left her feeling alienated. "I'm getting these stares now, but is anybody gonna approach me after this conversation or after this class time? That's kind of always what goes through my head but it just feels very like... like you're alone," she expresses.

KIMT News 3 sat down with Luther College religion Professor Todd Green, a scholar of Islamophobia, to learn about how Islamophobia has evolved over the past two decades. Green authored The Fear of Islam: An Introduction to Islamophobia in the West and Presumed Guilty: Why We Shouldn't Ask Muslims to Condemn Terrorism.

FBI data shows 28 hate crimes committed against Muslims in 2000. That number spiked to 481 in 2001. Muslims became heavily scrutinized and surveilled. Registrations, deportations, detentions, and other policies emerged targeting Muslims.

"The argument could be made, fairly effectively, that Muslims became public enemy number one after 9-11," states Prof. Green. "Muslims basically became a suspect population. Presumed guilty of harboring terrorist sympathies unless proven otherwise and that became the new status quo broadly speaking for Muslims after 9-11."

Now, with twenty years behind us since that tragic day in our history, you may think we are past the worst of America's Islamophobia.

"There's a lot of evidence that suggests that some of the worst islamophobia in terms of policies, in terms of overt targeting of Muslim communities has taken place in the past decade, from efforts to restrict the building of mosques; to efforts to ban Sharia Law in some state legislatures; hate crimes continue to be quite persistent," Prof. Green explains.

Green argues that in some ways, Islamophobia has become mainstream. "There's a long way to go in terms of sort of dampening down on the worst of Islamophobia and when we reflect on 20 years after 9-11, we have to recognize that in many ways, not all ways, but in many ways, in many quarters, things have gotten worse for a lot of Muslims."

In 2021, Green explains how Islamophobia takes a variety of both explicit and softer forms. "We've got to remember even just a few years ago, in a presidential election cycle, we had a prominent candidate for the presidency who said Islam hates us. We had another candidate who wanted to have law enforcement patrol Muslim neighborhoods. Another candidate who suggested that Muslims should never be elected to the presidency. They shouldn't qualify for the presidency."

It exists on both sides of the political spectrum. "There are also what I call softer forms of Islamophobia that we have to pay attention to in 2021. These often come from more progressive or left side of the political spectrum where Muslims are embraced but they are embraced only as long as they are good Muslims." Green puts the term in air-quotes. "and by good Muslims, I mean that they support the national security apparatus, they support the war on terror as it's currently being conducted, they recognize the importance of trying to pay attention to potential extremist elements within Muslim communities."

It isn't all bad news when it comes to America's Islamophobia. Green explains how some strides have been made. "That includes Muslims being elected to public office around the United States at the local level, the state level, in some state legislatures. We currently have three Muslims serving in the US Congress and House of Representatives. Our fourth one, Keith Ellison is currently the attorney general of the State of Minnesota. So Muslims have made some gains as well in this Islamophobic age so it's not all bad news but we do have a long way to go still."

Professor Green tells KIMT there are ways we can combat Islamophobia. Politically, we can challenge anti-Muslim legislation. On a personal level, we can call it out when we see it. "We also know from research that having a personal relationship with someone who is Muslim significantly affects the chances of someone being Islamophobic or not," says Green.

According to Pew Research, though many Americans have negative views toward Muslims and Islam, 53% say they don't personally know anyone who is Muslim. 52% say they know "not much" or "nothing at all" about Islam.

As we remember the people who were killed in the 9-11 attacks and reflect on the Muslims who have suffered from anti-Muslim policies and hate crimes, 17-year-old Yasmin Ali believes we'd all be much better off if we remembered what makes us the same as humans, not what makes us different. "You're afraid of what you don't know but if people just realized I'm more like you than I'm different from you, a lot of the issues regarding Islamophobia would go away."

