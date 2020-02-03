How Iowa caucuses could impact Minnesota presidential primary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All eyes are on Iowa Monday night with the caucuses.

The results could have an impact on how people in other states move forward with picking the president.

Rochester City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead said Minnesota typically has been a caucus state. In 2016, the Minnesota Legislature voted to have a presidential primary.

With Iowans heading to caucus sites, Minnesotans are getting ready to head to the polls to make their presidential picks.

There's two ballots - one for the Republican Party and one for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

"A lot of times we get to November and people are like 'I don't like any of the candidates, how do I have an impact on who's showing up on this ballot in the first place?' This is how," Hollingshead said. "This is the point where you can have your voice heard and be a part of deciding who's going to be on November's ballot."

Hollingshead is in charge of elections in the city. She said what happens tonight in Iowa could shift what the race looks like.

"Different front runners may emerge or recede from the top of the polls and actual results," Hollingshead said. "So that could potentially influence how voters in Minnesota then choose to cast their ballots, but ultimately it would be up to each individual voter which party they wish to participate in a primary for and who they choose to vote for."

Minnesota's presidential primary will be held on March 3, also known as "Super Tuesday."

Polling places will be open all day in Minnesota. Plus just like any other elections, voters are able to vote early or absentee before then.

Hollingshead said with the extra election event, they're in need of more election judges.

If you're interested, click here.