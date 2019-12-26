Clear

Houston County woman identified as victim in Christmas Eve fatal collision

Hit by an SUV while walking a dog.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 12:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HOKAH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol has identified a woman walking a dog as the pedestrian killed Tuesday in southeaster Minnesota.

Authorities say Kerrie Jean Hauser, 49 of Hokah, was walking a dog on the southern shoulder of Highway 16 on the western edge of Hokah when she was hit and killed by an eastbound 2008 GMC Acadia just after 10:30 am Tuesday.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, La Crescent Police Department, Hokah Police Department, and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this collision.

The driver of the Acadia has not been identified.

