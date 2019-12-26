HOKAH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol has identified a woman walking a dog as the pedestrian killed Tuesday in southeaster Minnesota.
Authorities say Kerrie Jean Hauser, 49 of Hokah, was walking a dog on the southern shoulder of Highway 16 on the western edge of Hokah when she was hit and killed by an eastbound 2008 GMC Acadia just after 10:30 am Tuesday.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, La Crescent Police Department, Hokah Police Department, and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this collision.
The driver of the Acadia has not been identified.
Related Content
- Houston County woman identified as victim in Christmas Eve fatal collision
- Fillmore County driver in Houston County collision
- Man convicted for fatal New Year's Eve collision
- Fatal collision in Wright County
- Fatal collision in Fayette County
- Fatal collision in Blue Earth County
- Victims identified in Christmas morning fire
- UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Cedar Falls collision
- Charles City woman in Houston County crash
- UPDATE: State Patrol identifies Cresco driver involved in Fillmore County fatal collision
Scroll for more content...