Charles City housing study shows increased need for housing

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A new Charles City housing market study would appear to reveal a super heated real estate market, despite a declining population.

The study recently conducted by the Charles City Area Development Corporation found an increased demand for senior housing, as the city will need around 640 units within the next six years. In addition, home prices are at record high prices (with a median price of $82,000 in Charles City alone), and a lack of inventory for entry and middle-market buyers, as well as a shortage of cash to fund new housing developments.

Trey Becker and his wife recently sold their home within six days of listing to buy a new home, and is upbeat about being able to move into a larger home.

"On our block, we've had three sell or list within the last year. Overall, it's pretty tight. When you start looking, you realize the housing market is pretty tight."

The firm who conducted the study shared some recommendations with community leaders, including promoting the development of rental housing, updating the city's housing plan regularly, and create private-public partnerships to stimulate the market.

The study will be discussed with Debi Durham of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the public next Thursday from 10-11 a.m.