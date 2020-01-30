Clear
Housing complex to construct new windows as apartment blocks old ones

A permanent supportive housing complex is letting the light in by constructing new windows.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A permanent supportive housing complex is letting the light in by constructing new windows.

Olmsted County Housing Redevelopment Authority says "The Francis" which houses up to 17 formerly homeless residents will be getting two new windows on the building's second floor.

The decision was made after a new 50-unit apartment complex, that's being build on the corner of First Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest, will block nine of the Francis' windows.

Housing director Dave Dunn said, "Sometimes when you become neighbors you have unintended consequences. So, as part of that, they've agreed to replace some of the windows in the units that will be impacted by the construction of their building; which for our clients will provide some daylight that they otherwise wouldn't have and that's a big deal."

The design of the new windows will match the existing structure and has been approved by the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission.

While construction is well underway on the new apartment complex the county says installment of the new windows should start in the next few days. 

