Household items needed for Rochester families

Financial donations preferred.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 1:24 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 1:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collection for needed household items is underway in Rochester.

Family Service Rochester says there’s a need for things like toilet paper, cleaning wipes and spray, hand soap, laundry soap, dish soap, diapers, wipes, and personal hygiene products. Financial donations are preferred by clicking here.

Donations of new, unopened items can be dropped off in the entry way at Family Service Rochester South, 1625 Highway 14 E. from 9 am until 3 pm Monday through Friday.

Household items will be distributed to families by Family Service Rochester, Rochester Public Schools, and Families First.

This COVID-19 initiative is a collaboration of Family Service Rochester, Rochester Public Schools, Families First, United Way of Olmsted County and Channel One.

