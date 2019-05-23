Clear
Police: Residence in NE part of Mason City hit by gunfire, location 'intentionally targeted'

For the third time in about five weeks, gunfire has been reported in Mason City.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:39 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 10:48 AM

Gunshots in Mason City struck a residence in the 700 block of 12th St. NE at 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

“It appears the residence was intentionally targeted by someone who traveled to that location in a vehicle,” police said in a press release.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

This is the latest in a string of shootings in Mason City.

On April 30, a house with seven people inside was shot up near downtown.

Around two weeks prior to that, gunfire was reported in a neighborhood on the north side of town.

