CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A house fire Monday night resulted in more than $10,000 in damage.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 9050 B 300th St. for a possible attic fire just after 8 p.m. Crews searched a ceiling area around a wood-burning fireplace and found smoke smoldering insulation.

Fire officials said two people were home that the time of the fire.

Crews were on scene for around 90 minutes.