Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fire in SE Rochester Full Story

Fire in Southeast Rochester

KIMT News 3 is on scene of a large house fire.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 2:43 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 2:45 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 is on scene of a large structure fire in the 5600 block of Meadow Drive SE in Rochester.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking A Great Thursday and Friday!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to do if you see a cougar

Image

Tracking A B-E-A-UTIFUL Thursday

Image

Thursdays Downtown: What you need to know about traffic and parking

Image

Questionable contractors

Image

For the love of the game, spreading wheelchair basketball in Rochester

Image

Safe City Nights kicks off

Image

Power of produce

Image

Austin baseball advances to State Tournament since 1990

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 6/5

Image

TRACTOR SAFETY SEMINAR FOR KIDS

Community Events