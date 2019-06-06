ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 is on scene of a large structure fire in the 5600 block of Meadow Drive SE in Rochester.
This is a developing story.
We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Fire in Southeast Rochester
- Car hits semi southeast of Rochester
- UPDATE: One person stabbed in southeast Rochester
- Southeast Minnesota construction kickoff
- UPDATE: Man killed in crash southeast of Rochester
- One injured in two-vehicle crash southeast of Rochester
- Path project to impact traffic in southeast Rochester
- Immigration raid at southeast Iowa manufacturing plant
- Roommate charged in southeast Iowa slaying
- Road work begins on Southeast Minnesota highways
Scroll for more content...