ROCHESTER, Minn. - Shortly after 8:00p.m. Tuesday evening Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 535 Lowry Ct. NW.

When a KIMT News 3 reporter arrived on scene there were multiple fire trucks on the scene and smoke coming from the structure. No word on what caused the fire to ignite or a damage estimate. Check back with KIMT News 3 for the latest developments as they become available.