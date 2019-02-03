House fire in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – The Floyd County Sheriff’s responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.
According to their Facebook page, it happened in the 1200 block of 140th Street, just outside of Nora Springs.
No word yet on the cause. Authorities report no injuries.
Nora Springs Fire was also on scene.
