House fire in Byron

BYRON, Minn. – A family’s basement is damaged after a fire Saturday night.

Just before 8 o’clock, firefighters responded to the 800 block of 4th Street NE in Byron.

They suspect a fire began from the hot water heater in the basement.

The fire chief tells KIMT the house has smoke and water damage, but the flames were contained mostly to the utility room in the basement.

Officials didn’t report any injuries or have a damage estimate.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.