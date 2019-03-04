House fire Monday morning in Meservey

MESERVEY, Iowa – A family is homeless after a Monday morning fire in Cerro Gordo County.
A 911 call came in around 9:10 am about a house fire in the 200 block of Ohio Street in Meservey. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the fire started from a heater in the bedroom and smoke damage has made the home uninhabitable.
A woman and three children escaped the fire without injury and firefighters recovered one dog and one car. A second cat is still missing.
