House fire Monday morning in Meservey

Woman and three children escape.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MESERVEY, Iowa – A family is homeless after a Monday morning fire in Cerro Gordo County.

A 911 call came in around 9:10 am about a house fire in the 200 block of Ohio Street in Meservey. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the fire started from a heater in the bedroom and smoke damage has made the home uninhabitable.

A woman and three children escaped the fire without injury and firefighters recovered one dog and one car. A second cat is still missing.

