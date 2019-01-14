Sheriff: House destroyed by fire in rural Freeborn County

MYRTLE, Minn. - A vacant house was destroyed Monday morning by fire.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s said authorities responded to 15401 862 Ave. in rural Myrtle for a house fire at around 7:10 Monday morning.
The house was fully engulfed in flames when responders arrived. The home is abandoned with no electricity on site, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted to assists.
The Myrtle and Glenville Fire Departments also assisted with the call.
