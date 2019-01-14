Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: House destroyed by fire in rural Freeborn County

The house was fully engulfed in flames when responders arrived.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:22 AM

MYRTLE, Minn. - A vacant house was destroyed Monday morning by fire.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s said authorities responded to 15401 862 Ave. in rural Myrtle for a house fire at around 7:10 Monday morning.
The house was fully engulfed in flames when responders arrived. The home is abandoned with no electricity on site, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted to assists.
The Myrtle and Glenville Fire Departments also assisted with the call.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Slick travel possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Community Events