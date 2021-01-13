House debates impeaching President Trump on charge of incitement and insurrection

KIMT News 3 - History is in the making as lawmakers are debating impeachment. If approved this would make President Trump the first president to be impeached twice.

This second impeachment process is happening just a week after a mob of Trump’s supporters assaulted the U.S. capitol which is why the House is discussing an impeachment charge against him on incitement and insurrection.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says a majority of 218 House votes are needed to impeach Trump and adds this vote has bipartisan support with a number of Republicans siding with Democrats.

Hardy says while the vote is likely to pass the House it is uncertain in the Senate.

He explained, “The Senate, I would doubt it would. I mean it won't get to the Senate in terms of a vote until after President Trump is no longer President Trump. He'll be former President Trump.”

There are just 7 days left in Trump’s terms as he’s set to leave office on January 20th when President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office.

Originally the House wanted the president forced from office using the 25th Amendment.

Vice President Pence issued a statement saying, in part, that such a move would further divide a divided nation citing constitutional concerns.