House catches fire in Britt

BRITT, Iowa – Fire has left a house in Britt unlivable for the time being.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of 5th Street SW around 6:30 pm Thursday. Britt Fire Chief Jon Swenson says no large flames were visible when they arrived but the home appeared to be smoldering. It took almost 20 firefighters two hours to contain the fire, but they had to return Friday morning when it reignited.

No firefighter was injured.

Swenson says electricity, gas, and water service to the house had been shut off. Due to smoke, water, and fire damage, he says no one can live in the home at this time.

The Britt Fire Department was assisted by the Britt Police Department and the West Hancock Ambulance Service. Britt Public Works and Alliant Energy also responded to this emergency.