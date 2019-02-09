Clear
House call turns into horse call for police in Minnesota

Authorities say a suburban Minneapolis resident reported a strange intruder in her basement. It was a horse.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 3:19 PM

Inver Grove Heights police arrived at the woman's home late Friday night to find a pale-colored horse walking through various rooms as officers watched through windows from the outside.

Inver Grove Heights police arrived at the woman's home late Friday night to find a pale-colored horse walking through various rooms as officers watched through windows from the outside.

Police Sgt. Adam Wiederhoeft says the investigation is ongoing and it isn't clear how the horse got into the house, but that the animal's owner came by to remove it.

A message on the police department's Facebook page read: "No horses or officers were hurt in this incident and the horse was safely returned to the corral!"

